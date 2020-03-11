The Lewisville community is coming together after a Lewisville ISD employee lost her home to a fire March 6.
The fire, which occurred around 5 a.m. on Conner Plaza in Old Town Lewisville, displaced Jessicca Barrosse, a personal care paraprofessional at Degan Elementary School, and her mother and two children.
Barrosse said she spent the previous eight years as a substitute teacher in LISD.
“We have nothing,” Barrosse said. “There’s nothing left.”
T-Ronn Hicks, the vice president of memberships for the Lewisville ISD Council of PTAs, said the organization, and other local PTAs, are helping the family by donating clothes and other items.
“When the LISD Council of PTAs heard about this, we jumped into action,” Hicks said.
Barrosse is a single parent of two children, a seventh-grader and an eighth-grader at DeLay Middle School.
“That’s really what touched us,” Hicks said.
Hicks said the family has also received clothes from the community clothes closet at South Ridge Elementary.
“Some people who have donated don’t even know who she is,” Hicks said. “So the fact that they’re willing to open up their hearts so that they can get back to a normal life is huge.”
Barrosse’s family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help.
Barrosse said she is working with the insurance company and looking for a house to rent, all while still having to pay the mortgage on the house that burned.
“It’s been hard,” Barrosse said. “We’ve been living out of bags in a hotel trying to figure out where to go from here.”
But the financial aspect is just one issue Barrosse and her children are going through.
“My kids are still in shock,” Barrosse said. “My daughter doesn’t want to sleep with the lights off. Every noise they hear scares them.”
Barrosse said the fire is believed to have been electrical and that it started in the children’s bedroom.
Fortunately, Barrosse said, that one night the children slept in another room.
“Their grandma gave us a pull-out sofa, and they think it’s the coolest thing ever,” Barrosse said. “So they wanted to sleep on that in another room.”
Hicks said as bad as things are it’s good to see the community come together.
“And they’re all alive,” Hicks said, “and that’s the great thing.”
Residents wishing to donate can visit tinyurl.com/waxvbgq.
