The Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a contract extension for Superintendent Kevin Rogers at Monday’s meeting.
The contract extension is for five years, and it goes into effect July 1 and ends June 30, 2026. Per the contract the board may extend his contract any year following his annual evaluation.
According to the terms of the contract Rogers is set to receive an annual base salary of $318,000.
Rogers was named the permanent superintendent in April of 2015. He had served as the interim superintendent since January of that year upon the retirement of Stephen Waddell. Rogers was chief operations officer under Waddell's administration.
Before that Rogers was a teacher and a coach, as well as a principal at Arbor Creek Middle School and Marcus High School before moving to district administration.
In 2018 the LISD Board of Trustees nominated Rogers for the state’s Superintendent of the Year award. During the process board members noted his impact on the district, saying he has been key in either implementing or moving forward with several programs that have benefited students, including the collegiate academy, STEM, gifted and talented, and dual language programs.
Over the past year Rogers has led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and all the challenges that came with it, such as an altered graduation ceremony in 2020, the sudden shift to virtual learning last spring, preparing teachers for a year of virtual learning in the 2020-21 school year and student and staff quarantines.
Rogers has been with LISD for 35 years.
