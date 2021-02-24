Lewisville ISD has secured The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco as the site for this year’s graduation ceremonies.
LISD officials said the district was originally set to have the ceremonies at The Coliseum at the University of North Texas in Denton, where the ceremonies have taken place for years. But because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need for social distancing that was not an option.
LISD wasn’t able to have graduation at UNT last year either, but instead hosted the ceremonies at Texas Motor Speedway. There, students were able to socially distance while their families watched the ceremony from their vehicle on the track’s large electronic screen.
“The Ford Center at The Star allows us to safely hold commencement and is available on dates that work best for LISD,” the district said in a statement.
Because of the change in venue the high school commencement dates have changed.
On May 29 Marcus High School students will graduate at 9 a.m., followed by Hebron High School at 1 p.m. and Flower Mound High School at 5 p.m.
On May 30, Lewisville High School students will graduate at 1 p.m., followed by The Colony at 5:30 p.m.
LISD said guest seating may be limited at The Ford Center, though more information on that will be available in the coming weeks. More information on cap, gown and cord pick up will be released in the coming weeks as well.
Proms cancelled
LISD announced this past week that high school prom events won’t take place this year because of the ongoing pandemic and the likelihood that the district will still be in Level Orange health guidelines the rest of the school year.
“As the campuses explored options, it became clear hotels and other venues are unable to meet capacity requirements for the events,” the district stated. “Despite all the challenges, our high schools are working to give seniors an alternative and memorable experience while also adhering to social distancing procedures and health guidelines. Your school will soon provide additional details.”
LISD stated the district and the high schools will work to give the students “an unforgettable end to their senior year” with more details being released in the coming weeks.
