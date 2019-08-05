Lewisville ISD announced last week the new Mill Street Elementary, located at the corner of Mill Street and Purnell Street in Old Town Lewisville, will not be ready by the start of school Aug. 13.
Weather conditions contributed significantly to construction delays, the district stated in a press release. While LISD leaders expected the building to be ready in time for the first day of school, the district received news on July 31 from the construction company that Mill Street Elementary would not be ready to begin the school year.
Families and staff were notified of the decision via email, mailed letters home, social media and the campus website, and also received communication about the district’s contingency plans. Communicated information included the following plans:
Pre-kindergarten, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students will temporarily attend Central Elementary
Kindergarten, first- and second-grade students will temporarily attend College Street Elementary
All special education, specials classes and additional services will be available at both campuses
Meet the Teacher night will be held at both College Street (K-2) and Central (PK, 3-5) on Aug. 12 from 5-7 p.m.
Parents and students will be able to bring school supplies to Meet the Teacher and will receive specific information regarding transportation
The district now plans to open Mill Street Elementary in October and will hold a celebration once students and staff are moved into their new campus. The safety, security and education of students is Lewisville ISD’s top priority, the release stated, and LISD has many internal processes in place to ensure the needs of all students are met.
Although the school year will not begin at Mill Street Elementary, district and campus leadership and staff are confident students will be learning and well-cared for, regardless of location, it stated.
Any updates will be communicated immediately to families and staff.
Further questions may be directed to the district’s communications department at communications@lisd.net.
