The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced Lewisville ISD as a recipient of the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award.
The honor, presented annually, recognizes organizations nationwide that exhibit dedication to managing energy use and have made contributions toward protecting the environment via superior energy achievements. Out of the thousands of entities who partner with ENERGY STAR, LISD is one of 206 organizations, and one of only 10 school districts across the country, to receive an award this year.
LISD, which has been an ENERGY STAR partner since 2011, is home to 68 campuses, 62 of which are ENERGY STAR certified, indicating a commitment to efficient energy use. Considering utility costs make up a significant portion of a school district’s annual expenses, LISD strives to conserve energy wherever possible, helping direct more money to student learning.
“LISD is honored to be recognized by ENERGY STAR for its ongoing efforts in reducing energy consumption,” said LISD Executive Director of Facilities Jason Hughes, CTSBO, RSBS. “Resource Stewardship is one of LISD’s four cornerstones that frame the vision for the district and we take that responsibility seriously. I am very proud of the efforts of the team and the program that we have built. It continues to provide measurable results and demonstrates LISD’s continued commitment to excellence.”
Based on the previous calendar year, the coveted Partner of the Year award is an important recognition of the district’s work toward energy conservation and management. In 2020, thanks to efforts by LISD Facility Services and its Energy Management Team, the district reduced its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by nearly 23,000 metric tons. Just as impressive, over the past 12 years, LISD has had a cumulative reduction of more than 167,400 metric tons. What is a metric ton of emissions comparable to? In layman’s terms, based on the EPA’s equivalency calculator, in 2020 alone, the amount of CO2 emissions LISD reduced is equivalent to more than 2.5 million gallons of gasoline consumed, or more than 4,100 homes’ electricity use for one year.
Beyond the emissions reduction, the Energy Management Team, comprised of contracted engineers and certified energy managers from Aramark, also conducted the district’s first ENERGY STAR Treasure Hunts last year at nine campuses with high EUIs (energy use intensity). Through these “hunts,” the Energy team focused on finding energy conservation measures, such as HVAC, lighting, plug loads and building envelopes, to help drive additional energy savings.
“Aramark’s utility management team is proud of their partnership with Lewisville ISD and ENERGY STAR,” said LISD Energy Manager, Anthony Scaparra, CEM. “We are honored that LISD was awarded as an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, which highlights our ongoing efforts to achieve energy efficiency throughout the district. This recognition would not have been possible without the outstanding teamwork between all of LISD’s departments, staff, and students!”
In addition, the district leveraged the ENERGY STAR campus certifications and partnership to promote the importance of energy efficiency to students and staff.
“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”
According to a 2019 case study by Aramark, LISD scores in the top eight percent of school districts nationwide based on overall ENERGY STAR ratings. Since forming the Energy Management Team in 2008, LISD has seen a double-digit reduction in energy consumption, resulting in more than $24 million in savings, $3 million of which in 2020.
To see a full list of 2021 ENERGY STAR winners, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.
