Joseph Coburn said it’s too early to know specifically what possible boundary adjustments in Lewisville ISD could look like, but he knows what the advantages would be.
Coburn, chief schools officer, updated the LISD Board of Trustees on Monday on preliminary plans to rezone the middle school zones in the Lewisville High School feeder pattern as well as the Valley Ridge and Highland Village elementary zones.
LHS feeder
Coburn said the district is looking at boundary adjustments partly to take advantage of the increased space the new Hedrick Middle School will provide once it’s complete and to help balance out enrollment.
Based on the enrollment on Oct. 25, DeLay had an enrollment of 1,039 students, which was slightly over the optimal capacity of 1,015 students.
“DeLay is a very large middle school campus with over 1,000 students,” Coburn said. “And being able to help them out would be beneficial.”
Durham, which has an enrollment of 810 students, is approaching optimal capacity of 846. Coburn said Durham is a growth area.
“We have some multi-family units and some more that are coming that will feed that area,” Coburn said. “So we need to continue to monitor that area.”
Hedrick (636 enrollment, 1,000 optimal capacity at the new campus) and Huffines (771, 867) are well below optimal capacity. Coburn said Huffines and the new Hedrick have the capacity to handle more students.
One tentative plan is to adjust boundaries so that DeLay picks up some of the capacity to its southeast to relieve Durham east of Interstate 35E.
Trustee Kristi Hassett said she’s concerned about the travel time for students currently zoned for Durham but changing to DeLay.
“That seems like an awfully long time to go from Round Grove Road all the way up to (FM) 407,” Hassett said.
Coburn said the district expects reduced traffic, saying students would be going away from traffic to and from school.
Another plan is for Hedrick’s zone to shift east to pick up some of DeLay’s zone, relieving DeLay and giving some students a closer commute.
LHS Harmon, which has an enrollment of 1,285 students, is over optimal capacity (1,148). LHS Killough (1,035 enrollment) is approaching optimal capacity (1,193).
Coburn said the district is examining an idea to slightly shift a portion of Killough’s boundary a little farther south to provide some relief to Harmon.
“Certainly that (Harmon) is a school with the most serious capacity concerns we have,” Coburn said.
In addition to capacity issues, Koburn said the changes could improve bus delays, especially at Delay since fewer buses would be crossing I-35E.
Valley Ridge Elementary
Coburn updated the board on a plan to rezone an area that would impact Highland Village Elementary and Valley Ridge Elementary. Doing so could cause some students who are currently zoned to go to LHS to go to Marcus.
Though maps are not yet drafted and a specific boundary plan hasn’t been determined, Coburn said one idea is to take Valley Ridge students generally located north of FM 407 and west of Interstate 35E, often referred to as the “bird streets,” and rezone them for Highland Village Elementary.
Coburn said there were two main reasons why this proposal is being considered. For one, it would reduce the number of Valley Ridge students who are crossing FM 407 to get to school.
Coburn said another reason is the Marcus feeder pattern is projected to get smaller over time.
He said the district is projecting MHS’ enrollment to drop to under 3,000 students by 2022 and down to 2,650 students by 2027. By comparison, LHS has an enrollment of 4,400.
“This was not originally discussed to save Marcus,” Superintendent Kevin Rogers said. “But it was ‘how can we relieve Valley Ridge, how can we relieve a 4,400 school enrollment?’”
Coburn said Highland Village Elementary could stand to benefit from additional students as well.
“It would get Highland Village Elementary up to the 400 range, which is a more robust number in terms of scheduling and options that we can offer to elementary students,” Coburn said, adding that there would be more scheduling flexibility without larger class sizes.
He said it would also free up space at Valley Ridge, which is a STEM Academy.
Coburn said traffic flow could improve on FM 407 as well since fewer students would be crossing the thoroughfare.
Coburn said while the entire area being looked at includes approximately 400 students, the actual proposal would aim to impact approximately 200 to “right size” Highland Village Elementary.
Trustee Tracy Scott Miller said while he’s not opposed to the plan he thinks there needs to be a larger conversation about rezoning district wide instead of multiple rezonings.
“I think we’re missing out on the big solution,” Miller said. “That’s not to say we don’t do this, but I don’t know how you get by with telling longtime families who are Fighting Farmers that you’re going to be zoned for Marcus.”
Next steps
Coburn said the plan is to develop a rezoning map in December and put it on the district’s website for community input. He said a “listening tour” would take place soon after, and in February the map is expected to go before the board. Information would be presented to families, such as transfers and grandfathering in February as well. If approved the changes would go into effect in the 2020-21 school year.
Board members were concerned about the timing of the rezoning discussions. Trustee Jenny Proznik said the last time LISD went through a rezoning process it began in October.
“We’re, in my opinion, two months behind,” Proznik said.
Coburn said the district wanted to get the third-quarter enrollment numbers to have the most accurate information.
