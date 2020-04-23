Lewisville ISD remains determined to give its seniors some sort of graduation ceremony.
District officials have announced tentative dates for ceremonies, though locations haven’t been determined.
Each school has been assigned a June date, as well as a possible July date in case the June date doesn’t work, to help families plan.
The dates are: June 26 for Marcus and The Colony high schools, with a secondary option of July 24; June 27 for Hebron and Flower Mound high schools with a secondary option of July 25; and June 28 for Lewisville High School with an alternative date of July 26. All times are set for 7 p.m.
Superintendent Kevin Rogers said in a letter to students that having the ceremonies at the University of North Texas, which is where the ceremonies typically take place, won’t be an option.
But Rogers said graduating classes will not be split. He said each school will have its own ceremony and will not be combined with another school.
Rogers said he has been impressed with how the students have handled the cancelation of in-person classes for the rest of the school year.
“I’ve had the chance to visit with class leaders from each of our five high schools, and I’ve been impressed with the way our seniors are choosing to respond to this disruption of the spring semester,” Rogers said in the letter to students. “You are rising up and meeting your disappointment with perseverance, tackling challenges head on, and showing the ability to adapt to ever-changing circumstances beyond your control.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.