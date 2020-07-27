Automotive News revealed its 40-under-40 class of 2020, and Ronald Bowie general manager of RML Automotive’ s Lone Star Toyota of Lewisville was selected for this year’s class.
Bowie has been in the automotive industry since age 16 and attributes his success to a can-do attitude. Prior to making the move to Texas with Toyota, his most recent success story was turning a struggling dealership in South Carolina into a profitable store earning a $2.2 million net profit.
This prestigious and national award class was created in 2011 and members are selected based on their positive contributions to the automotive industry.
