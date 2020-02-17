Mark and Dana Westmoreland

Mark and Dana Westmoreland with Childrens Lighthouse Early Learning Schools 

 Courtesy of Childrens Lighthouse

Mark and Dana Westmoreland with Childrens Lighthouse Early Learning Schools on Valley Parkway in Lewisville were recently recognized with the Community Partner Award at the 2020 Childrens Lighthouse Owners Conference in Orlando, Florida.

The Community Partner Award is given out annually at the conference to recognize the franchisee’s superior services and commitment to the local community.

