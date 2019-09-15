Nonprofits are gearing up once again on Sept.19 for Communities Foundation of Texas’ annual North Texas Giving Day.
Intended to help build support and awareness for nonprofits, this 18-hour online giving event allows nonprofits across North Texas to fund raise to help fill a need. Those who’d like to give can either give a donation directly on an organization’s page on the North Texas Giving Day website on Sept. 19, or they can schedule a donation until Sept. 18.
Several local nonprofits look to North Texas Giving Day as a way to get an extra financial boost so they can continue to serve residents. Among those are Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, Christian Community Action and Humane Tomorrow. Local performance organizations seeking donations include Lewisville Lake Symphony and Flower Mound Community Orchestras.
In addition to providing funding, North Texas Giving Day also helps get the word out about nonprofits in the area.
“It’s a great opportunity for awareness and donations,” said Marci Pritts, director of education and outreach for United Way of Denton County. “This educates people on the great work the nonprofits are doing.”
According to the North Texas Giving Day website, over $48 million was raised through more than 157,000 donations in 2018, benefiting 2,700 local nonprofits.
This year, the event will continue to include FUNdraising pages, a new giving tool introduced last year. These pages give supporters of a nonprofit the chance to raise money on an organization’s behalf.
During giving day, a number of multi-county and service events will be held throughout North Texas including SoDenCo Giving Day, which runs from 5-7:30 p.m. at Parker Square in Flower Mound.
There will be food, activities and entertainment for all ages throughout the evening. Some of the activities will include a bounce house, duck races, performances of local talent, music, corn hole, fire truck and more.
SoDenCo is made up of non-profits from Argyle, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Lantana and Lewisville.
Other events around the area include Celebration on the Square, which runs from 5-8 p.m. on the Denton Courthouse lawn and Farmstead Yoga, which runs from 5:30-8 p.m. at Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano.
There will be events leading up to Thursday, such as Food Trucks at Hall Park, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hall Park in Frisco.
To schedule a donation, find an organization and more go to northtexasgivingday.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.