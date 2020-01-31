The city of Lewisville presented the annual “Spirit of Lewisville” award Monday to two individuals whose interactions with the city have gone beyond usual expectations and produced life-changing results.
Among those to be honored was Joe Steger.
Completing a federal income tax return can be a difficult and complicated process, especially for people who lack the resources to hire professional help. This has a disproportionate impact on older and low-income filers, whose lack of familiarity often mean they miss out on credits or deductions to which they are entitled.
To address this, AARP Foundation started the Tax-Aide program in 1968. Since then, trained volunteers nationwide have assisted nearly 50 million taxpayers by helping them to organize their records and complete federal forms.
In Lewisville, that effort starts with resident Joe Steger, who leads the local team of AARP Tax-Aide volunteers working through the Lewisville Public Library and Senior Activity Center. Last year, the AARP Tax-Aide team helped 535 local taxpayers complete their income tax returns.
Steger is dedicated to this service, working at the Library twice a week, about seven hours each day, from January until April, a press release stated. He trains and coordinates the volunteers and manages the schedule for volunteers and clients.
“His friendly and helpful demeanor makes people comfortable and his dedicated service provides motivation to the team of volunteers,” the release stated. “This vital service has brought peace-of-mind, and in many cases financial benefit, to thousands of Lewisville residents through the years and could not have been performed by city staff without Joe and his team of volunteers.”
Stephen Thomas, executive director of the Salvation Army of Denton County, was also honored.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.