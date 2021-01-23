Ella Stone

Ella Stone is one of six high school state finalists in the Take Care of Texas video contest.

 Screenshot

Ella Stone, a 14-year-old Lewisville resident, is one of six high school state finalists in the Take Care of Texas video contest.

Hundreds of students competed in this year's contest and Stone is the only Lewisville resident remaining. The other high school finalists represent El Paso, Cypress, Keller and Austin.

In her video Stone shares her conservation message about harvesting rainwater.

The public voting runs through Jan. 29. The three videos from the high school category with the most votes will move to the final round of judging, where each will be awarded a scholarship ranging from $500 to $2,500.

Go to takecareoftexas.org/teens/vote-your-favorite-video-2021 to vote.

