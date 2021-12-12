The Denton County Transportation Authority is making changes to its bus service in Lewisville and Denton, encouraging riders impacted to replace those bus rides with another DCTA service.
The DCTA board announced its vote on Wednesday to discontinue Denton Connect Route 1 and Lewisville Connect Routes 21 and 22, starting Christmas Day. Riders are encouraged to use GoZone, a new on-demand DCTA rideshare service powered by Via. Riders can take GoZone trips within two dedicated zones – one in Denton and one in Highland Village/Lewisville. GoZone launched on Sept. 7, and GoZone rides are free with a DCTA pass. A single trip will cost $0.75.
“With the launch of GoZone, we have seen system-wide ridership reach pre-pandemic levels in just a few months,” said DCTA CEO Raymond Suarez. “I’m pleased that the board made a decision that will move the agency forward using a multimodal approach.”
GoZone services run 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays - Thursdays, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays
8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday and holidays within the designated zone of Denton, Highland Village and Lerwisville.
Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone Commuter Extension allows travel between the DART Frankford Station, Lewisville/Highland Village GoZone and Business 121 GoZone from 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday.
Guaranteed Ride Home services allow travel from the DART Trinity Mills Station to any one destination in any of the GoZones. It runs 10 p.m.-1 a.m. Mondays – Thursdays, 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Fridays and 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Saturdays.
