Corinth police vehicle
Courtesy of the Corinth Police Department

A 22-year-old man was killed and a 29-year-old man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while changing a tire on their truck in the 6600 block of Interstate 35E in Corinth.

According to Corinth police a black Ford hatchback was traveling north on I-35E around 2:40 p.m. when it left the lane and struck the two men. The 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the 29-year-old was transported to Medical City Denton in serious condition.

The driver of the Ford hatchback was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

The names of the victims and the man arrested have not been released.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments