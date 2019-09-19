Ericsson Inc. will soon build a new manufacturing facility to produce 5G Advanced Antenna System Radio Module products in Lewisville.
The announcement Thursday from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office revealed the facility will create more than 400 new jobs and bring $134 million in capital investment to the county.
Ericsson provides communication and network equipment, software and services for network and business operations, and is one of the leading providers of information and communication technology, according to a news release from Gov. Greg Abbott’s office. Ericsson Inc. received a $3,592,400 grant from the Texas Enterprise Fund.
“We are proud of the fact that Denton County will be home to a state-of-the-art information and communication technology facility that will bring high-paying jobs to our residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“Ericsson is known worldwide for its innovation as well as its compassion in creating sustainable solutions to global issues,” said Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell. “We are fortunate they have chosen our county and, specifically Lewisville, to further expand their dedication to superior customer service.”
“From manufacturing to technology, the Texas economy is firing on all cylinders thanks to investments of world class companies like Ericsson,” Abbott said. “I am proud that Ericsson has chosen Texas to expand its operations, and can assure them that as Governor, I will continue to promote pro-growth policies that reduce the heavy hand of government regulation and encourage expansion in the private sector.”
“Lewisville, Texas is an ideal location for this showcase 5G factory of the future, demonstrating how 5G, IoT and AI will transform manufacturing, leading the way for increased investments and significant positive impact on sustainability and customer experience,” said Niklas Heuveldop, president and head of Ericsson North America.
”Lewisville is very honored to be home to Ericsson's 5G radio ‘Factory of the Future,’” said Lewisville Mayor Rudy Durham. “As one of the largest providers of information and communication technology in the world, Ericsson has consistently delivered innovative and sustainable products and services. Innovation and sustainability are also key priorities for the Lewisville community and our vision for the future. We look forward to our partnership. We welcome and congratulate the Ericsson family on making Lewisville its home for the state-of-the art factory.”
