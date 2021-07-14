Texas-born, Louisiana-raised pianist, songwriter and vocalist Marcia Ball will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Concert Series at the Lewisville Grand Theater, 100 N. Charles St. in Lewisville on Aug. 14.
Ball has won worldwide fame and countless fans for her ability to ignite a full-scale roadhouse rhythm and blues party every time she takes the stage. Ball’s romping Texas boogies, swampy New Orleans ballads and groove-laden Gulf Coast blues have made her a one-of-a-kind favorite with music lovers all over the world. Her latest album, Shine Bright , produced by Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, is full of everything music fans love about Marcia—rollicking two-fisted piano, soulful vocals, a top-shelf band of Texas and Louisiana musicians, and Marcia’s magnificent songwriting.
Recently, she won the 2021 Living Blues Readers’ Award for Most Outstanding Musician (Keyboards). In 2018 Ball was named the Official 2018 Texas State Musician and inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall Of Fame.
Go to lewisvillegrand.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.