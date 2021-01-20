Market Street stores across North Texas will soon begin raising money for local food banks.
The United Family, which is the parent company for Market Street and other grocery store chains, is launching U Can Share, a program in which customers can donate money when paying their grocery bill. The company will use a scan tag system for collecting donations.
Money raised will go to the North Texas Food Bank and the Tarrant Area Food Bank, which will then provide resources to smaller food banks in the area.
The campaign runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 7.
This will be the first year The United Family’s North Texas region has hosted the U Can Share event. In the past it had taken part in the Super Bowl of Caring food drive event leading up to the Super Bowl. Through that event customers could donate to a food bag to be distributed to food banks. But that event isn’t happening in North Texas this year.
“Since it’s not happening our company still wanted to give back to the food banks,” said Joey Marcades, communications coordinator for The United Family. “So we created this fundraiser to have a partnership in the area.”
In fact, this being the first year makes it hard for organizers to determine a goal. They just know the need is there.
“As our communities continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19, we know food banks need all of the help they can get,” said Robert Bollinger, regional vice president for the United Family. “I invite our guests to give what they can for this cause. All of the proceeds will stay in our communities and help our neighbors.”
Customers will begin to notice items around the store promoting the campaign featuring Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Jarrett Culver. Culver played basketball at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where The United Family is headquartered.
Guests who take a selfie with the Culver cutout and tag @shopmarketstreet will be entered to win one of several prizes including a signed Jarrett Culver basketball or a $100 Market Street gift card.
Go to marketstreetunited.com for more information.
