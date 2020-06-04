The Lewisville City Council passed a resolution on Monday authorizing the city manager to acquire parcels of land to begin development of the McKenzie-Hembry Street Neighborhood Improvement Project.
The project started in 2015 as a part of the Lewisville 2025 plan, under their Big Move No.4.
“That's another older project that's been in design,” City Engineer David Salmon said. “It's one of our older neighborhoods, and right now, the streets are asphalt. There's no curbs or gutters, and there's just a few pieces of sidewalk out there. Of course, the utilities are also old, and there’s relatively no drainage system.”
The new design calls for rebuilding East Purnell Street, Redbud Street, McKenzie Street and South Mill Street, with concrete pavement with curbs and gutter, additions of sidewalk to the neighborhood and new water and sewer lines with an upgraded the drainage system.
“In this particular project, we just have to get some small right-of-way strips and corner clips for the roadway improvements,” Salmon said. “That neighborhood is quite old, and back in those days, street right-of-way was not always dedicated, and when it was dedicated, it was very narrow. Of course, we are going to widen the street and add sidewalks in some cases, so we need the right-of-way to be wider.”
City staff contacted the owners of the right-of-way strips and easements to obtain the needed land but was unsuccessful.
“We are hoping we won’t need to use condemnation,” Salmon said. “The city of Lewisville has been pretty successful in obtaining right-of-way through negotiation. That'll be our first attempt to negotiate a fair price for the small pieces of right-of-way, and hopefully we can get those done that way.”
The cost estimate for the McKenzie-Hembry project is $4.2 Million. With plans complete, the city plans to begin development in six to nine months, providing that land acquisition goes accordingly.
“If right of way negotiation becomes a prolonged process, it could delay the start by several months, maybe even a year,” Salmon said.
Since development includes widening narrow right-of-way streets, construction will cause some lane closures in the neighborhood. However, property owners will still have access to their properties at all times except for individual properties when the contractor is installing driveways.
