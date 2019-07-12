James Rojas, a prolific urban planner, walked into a room with only a pen and paper and told people to draw for him their best childhood memory. Without any other constraints, he received almost uniformly the same picture in return- a park. Rojas was not surprised by these results, in fact he predicted it. According to him, and the rest of the Urban Land Institute, open spaces and parks are two of the things that elicit the fondest memories in children.
Parks, though, are more than just a space of happiness and excitement for children. They are beacons of safety and a pandora’s box of good in an urban or suburban area. The Urban Land Institute advocates that parks help the environment, improve health among the people close to the space, increase physical activity and reduce crime. Moreover, parks even have added mental health outcomes from those within 10 minutes, walking, of an open space.
In October of last year, Lewisville signed on the national movement called the “10-minute Walk” initiative. The project, that is funded by federal dollars, encourages that every person in America will be within a 10-minute walk of a park when the project is completed. Lewisville received grants to get the project done in its city and as of July the council can tout a 60 percent completion rate.
In March of this year, a second grant was awarded to help Lewisville solve the remaining issues in the town. Although 60 percent of residents are within a 10- minute walk, zone five of the town, which is marked by the boundaries of F.M. 121 and I.H. 35, has been a challenge for developers. This part of the city does not have access to parks as readily and has challenges in a lack of spaces for parks to be installed.
“We had a lot of experts come to the city of Lewisville from New York to California,” Stacie Anaya, director of parks and services in Lewisville, said. “This type of grant, with experts coming in, can cost up to $125,000 normally.”
Zone five, that has lagged behind in answers, is a priority for the city going forward. The 2.3 square miles has over 4,000 residents and 2100 housing units. According to Anaya, the space is “mostly multi-family” housing and is densely populated with young children. Over 25 percent of the area is children under 16-years-old and the median income in $35,000 a year. Only 26.1 percent of the area has over an associates degree, which is below average for Lewisville, and has six percent unemployment. The federal government has identified 406 children in the area that are living in poverty.
“The need to do something in this area is fairly great,” Anaya said.
The Urban Land Institute recommended many different ways that parks could be implemented to help the area. They suggested “micro parks” and temporary pop-up parks in spaces that could not have a tradition park. They also recommended three different community parks.
The commission recommended a “linear park” at Timber Creek and a plaza or zocalo for Future Park. The experts laid out possible designs and irrigation methods for sustaining green zones and open green spaces.
The need for these parks is there. The commission noted the city’s “deep commitment” to the 10-minute walking challenge and expected completion in the future.
