Bobbie Mitchell has spent nearly two decades as a commissioner in Denton County, and she said she isn’t ready to stop serving.
Mitchell, who serves as the commissioner for Precinct 3, has announced her plans to seek a sixth term.
“I love my job, and I still have more to give,” said Mitchell, who was first elected in 2000. “I want to make sure the momentum and the successes in Denton County continue.”
If re-elected, Mitchell said there are several things she wants to work with the rest of the commission to focus on in the coming years, such as maintaining the tax rate, or lowering it if possible.
Mitchell said another goal is to continue to address transportation in Denton County, including Interstate 35E.
“If we’re going to have people come into this county, we need good transportation,” Mitchell said. “Millions use it every day.”
She said the county’s infrastructure is critical for its current residents and future growth.
“If we have infrastructure in place we can attract quality businesses,” Mitchell said. “We would also like people to work in Denton County and not have to leave Denton County to find a job.”
She noted several large companies that have relocated to Denton County in recent years, including Mary Kay and Nebraska Furniture Mart.
“That helps balance the tax rate,” Mitchell said. “Denton County has the lowest tax rate we’ve had in five years, and I’m proud to have been a part of that.”
Mitchell points to several new facilities and services for Denton County residents in recent years. Those include the Lee Walker Government Center in Lewisville and the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Argyle.
Mitchell said she wants to continue collaborative efforts with several organizations and nonprofits in the area.
Among those is the Denton County Behavioral Health Leadership Team, which she has been a member of since 2015. She points to a 2015 study that indicates a large percentage of residents who end up in jail have mental health problems.
“We need to help them in more proactive ways,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell is also on the Denton County Homeless Leadership team and said she wants to continue its mission since a lot of times homelessness stems from mental health issues.
Mitchell noted other nonprofit organizations the county works closely with, such as Christian Community Action, Denton County Friends of the Family, and SPAN. In many cases the county helps fund nonprofit organizations.
“Giving back to citizens,” said Mitchell, who has belonged to more than 30 volunteer organizations during her career. “That’s what government is about.”
County commissioners are elected to four-year terms. Some of their responsibilities include setting the annual tax rate and approving the budget; establishes thoroughfare, open space, land use, financial and law enforcement/jail needs plans; oversees construction, maintenance and improvement of county roads; and provides rural ambulance services and subsidizes rural fire stations.
For more information go to votecommissionermitchell.com/.
