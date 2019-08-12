Mosquito woes in the air, residents speak out in open hearing

Residents of the Northwest neighborhood in Old Town took their grievances about what they said was a long-overdue infrastructure upgrade to Town Council on Monday. With three speakers giving a grave outlook of the current situation, the residents highlighted the urgency of the moment and the need for action. According to Blake Tierney, a resident, the neighborhood has been “kicked to the curb” for too long.
Northwest residents have been promised an overhaul of a road, sidewalk and drainage system for over 17 years. Each year, residents have claimed the city has been unable to deliver on that agenda. Due to “cost overages”, the council has renovated other parts of Old Town while leaving the Northwest neighborhood untouched.
“These improvements were voted on and they get kicked to the curb, again, 17 years later. We were told there were cost overruns and we all understand that,” Tierney said. “The perception in the neighborhood is that this the Northwest neighborhood in Old Town is getting kicked to the curb.”
The largest problem, more so than roads or sidewalks, is the standing water that has plagued the area. This water, according to all three residents, was growing things inside of it that are environmental and health hazards. With standing water comes mosquitoes and the problem there has become overbearing.
“Councilman (TJ) Gilmore has been contacted. City staff comes out and puts a bandaid on our drainage problems,” Tierney said. “This past Thursday I saw standing water and it had not rained in three weeks. We have standing sledge, black pools of water. We need a comprehensive drainage solution.”
Amanda Cabrera, a pediatric nurse, said the situation was posing a serious health problem to children by the mosquitoes that are amassing.
“As a pediatric nurse, I know first hand the detrimental effects of mosquito-borne illnesses. As a homeowner, it doesn't matter how much mosquito repellent you put on you. They are biting you on the palms of your hands,” Cabrera said, raising her hands to the council to show them bites. “The mosquito problem is so bad. It goes hand and hand with the drainage problem.”
Cabrera gave voice to the conditions that have taken place.
“Right now the youngest members of our community are really at risk. Putting a sidewalk in will not matter if people cannot walk down the street without getting bitten. I mean people are getting bit on their eyelids. Have you ever been bitten on your eyelids?” Cabrera said.
Councilman T.J. Gilmore responded by saying “not recently.”
Alazo Cabrera, a former Marine Corp service member, said these diseases remind him of when he was deployed. He said mosquito-borne illness is going to “destroy lives.”
“Right down the street from me there is this huge, black pool of filth and whatever the (expletive) it is growing in there. That is just the tip of the iceberg,” Cabrera said.
