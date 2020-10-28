Police lights
File photo

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon in Lewisville following a crash between the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Interstate 35E, near the intersection of SH 121.

According to police officials, the motorcycle and the vehicle were heading northbound on I-35E when the motorcycle and vehicle collided, throwing the motorcyclist onto the road. Police have not released the type of vehicle involved in the collision.

Two vehicles tried to avoid the crash and struck the motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released. Those two vehicles then collided with each other.

Authorities said eight vehicles in total were damaged as others tried to avoid the motorcyclist. All of the drivers stayed at the scene.

The highway was shut down for several hours as crews removed the wreckage and investigators processed the scene. First responders rendered aid to the other drivers. One driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic was diverted at Bennett Lane.

“It's not known what caused the initial crash, but investigators are looking into the wet road conditions and speed as possibilities,” said police spokesman Matt Martucci. “As of now, no charges are expected to be filed against any of the drivers that struck the motorcyclist as this was an unavoidable accident.”

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments