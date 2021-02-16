Music City Mall Lewisville is opening as a warming station at noon today. The mall, located at 2401 S. Stemmons Freeway, is on multiple power circuits and has not experienced a complete outage. The warming station will remain in operation through at least Thursday. Further use of that facility will be determined based on continuing weather and power issues.
Anyone seeking relief from the cold at Music City Mall Lewisville will need to use entrance #3 on the lower level between Macy's and Zion Market. City crews are treating the driveway, parking lot, and sidewalks near that entrance. Stores inside the mall are not open at this time.
People should bring their own snacks, water, blankets, and other necessities. No weapons are allowed, per mall rules. Proper use of facial coverings is required at this warming station.
Music City Mall Lewisville is pet-friendly so pets are welcome but must be on a leash or in a kennel at all times when inside the mall. There will be an outdoor space for pets to relieve themselves and owners are expected to clean up any accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.