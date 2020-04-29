Music City Mall Lewisville is set to reopen Friday as outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott’s order.
More merchants will open each day as they work out their individual logistics, mall officials said. The mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
"We are committed to safeguarding the health of shoppers, team members and tenants," mall officials said in a press release. "We are taking extra measures to keep everyone safe and healthy at Music City Mall. We have enhanced our normal cleaning program which includes regular deep cleaning with approved disinfectants. These cleanings are now being done with more frequency. The mall was thoroughly cleaned during its closure. Hand sanitizing stations are available at each entrance. Elevators and escalators will offer limited capacity. Signage outside each merchant will indicate maximum occupancy of every retail space."
Patrons are asked to follow precautions outlined by the CDC and posted around the mall.
"If you are feeling sick or ill, we advise you to stay home," officials said. "Temperature checks available voluntarily upon your request. When in the mall, maintain a six foot distance from other people. Please follow precautions outlined by the CDC and posted around the mall."
Playgrounds will remain closed as per the governor’s order. The security team will use staff and closed-circuit television to monitor occupancy and distancing to ensure adherence to state guidelines.
