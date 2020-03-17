MCM hours

In order to support its retailers, employers and local community, and in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, Music City Mall has temporarily modified its operating hours.

Until further notice, the mall will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Mall management is monitoring the rapidly evolving situation and will provide additional updates they become available.

