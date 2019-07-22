Music City Mall of Lewisville will be hosting a Golden Ticket Giveaway.
Each ticket is worth a $1,000 shopping spree within Music City Mall. There is no purchase necessary to be chosen, the only requirement is that you be over the age of 18 and visit the Music City Mall. The Golden Ticket can be used at any participating store within the mall during an escorted shopping spree to be scheduled after the prize is awarded.
The mall will award three a week to random shoppers.
Click here for the officials rules.
