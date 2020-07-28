North Central Texas College is offering students the power of choice this fall with four flexible course options to choose from.
When registering for classes, students will see four course options: face-to-face, online, hybrid and synchronous online. Face-to-face courses are held fully on campus. These classes will have a smaller number of students in them and the classrooms and labs will be altered to follow proper social distancing and safety protocol.
Online courses are delivered fully online, while hybrid courses offer a combination of online and in-person learning. These hybrid courses typically meet once a week on campus and the rest of the instruction happens online.
Synchronous online courses will be held fully online, but have scheduled times for virtual, real-time lectures and labs each week.
NCTC has expanded the number of courses that will be offered either fully online, or as a hybrid or synchronous format, with over 80% of classes in fall 2020 incorporating online learning.
Students on campus will notice several new safety measures. All students, faculty, and staff will be required to wear a face mask on campus and to practice social distancing, both inside and outside the classroom, in addition to completing a self-certification process regarding symptoms or potential exposure to COVID-19.
With expanded online course offerings to keep face-to-face class sizes down, along with numerous new safety measures being implemented, the college can minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep students as safe as possible.
Advising, counseling, financial aid and other student services are still available to students virtually. Registration is going on now for fall 2020 and classes will begin Aug. 24.
Visit 2020.nctc.edu for more course information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.