Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Friday that Texas is dedicating $200 million from the state's Coronavirus Relief Fund to fund Operation Connectivity – an effort of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to expand access to the technology students need for remote learning.
"Virtual learning works when students have access to the proper Wi-Fi and electronic devices. These funds help bridge the digital divide and prevent students who lack access to technology from falling behind," Nelson said.
With this funding, the TEA will purchase and distribute devices, hotspots, routers, and more based on specific needs identified by local education agencies. This funding is in addition to a previously announced distribution of up to $400 million to reimburse districts for COVID-19 expenses incurred during the 2019-20 school year.
Nelson serves as chair of the Senate Finance Committee, the chief budget writer for the Senate. A former teacher, Nelson championed a historic increase in funding last session for public education and advocated for a teacher pay raise. While other states are cutting education amid the current economic downturn, she and the committee's vice chairman, Sen. Juan Hinojosa, recently authored a bipartisan op-ed in support of maintaining the state's commitment to public education.
Nelson represents District 12, including portions of Tarrant and Denton counties. She is Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and the highest-ranking Republican in the Texas Senate.
