Texas State Senator Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, was recognized with a resolution by the Texas Library Association (TLA) and Texas Association of School Librarians (TASL) in honor of her leadership and support of school librarians, demonstrated during the 2019 Legislative Session.
“As a strong advocate for certified school librarians, Senator Nelson understands the important role they play in providing quality education to Texas students,” Executive Director of TLA Shirley Robinson said. “Thanks to her leadership, certified school librarians were included in SB 3 which proposed a salary increase for classroom teachers and certified school librarians. We want to express our appreciation to Senator Nelson for her ongoing support of public education, and libraries, in Texas.”
During the 2019 Legislative Session, Nelson authored SB 3, providing a $5,000 pay raise to all teachers, including school librarians. That bill passed the Senate unanimously but did not advance in the House. Instead, the Legislature approved HB 3, which provided a historic $2 billion increase to public education with the majority of those funds directed to increase compensation for school district employees.
"School librarians are strong contributors to our children's education," Senator Jane Nelson said. "The State of Texas requires our librarians to spend two years in the classroom, which makes them members of the teaching profession. Having worked as a public school teacher, I am proud of the meaningful raises we provided to Texas educators last session and honored to be recognized by certified school librarians."
“As a certified school librarian and teacher in the largest classroom on the campus, I value Senator Nelson’s leadership on public education. By including school librarians in the salary increase proposed in SB 3, she demonstrated how important school librarians are to our student’s success. On behalf of the thousands of certified school librarians across the state, I want to thank her," Librarian at Frisco ISD's Reedy High School, Nancy Jo Lambert, said. Lambert is the past-chair of TASL.
