Texas State Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, announced Monday that she will not seek reelection in 2022.
“It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate,” Nelson said in a statement. “I promised to listen, work hard and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud. I love my constituents, my staff, and my colleagues in the Senate and owe them, as well as my family, a debt of gratitude. As this chapter closes, you can count on me to keep working to build a better Texas."
Currently in her 10th term, Nelson has served for 28 years – the most for any Senate Republican. In 1992 she became the 10th woman, and the third Republican woman, elected to the Senate. In 1998 she became the first Republican woman to chair a standing Senate committee when then-Lt. Gov. Rick Perry named her chair of the Senate Health Committee – a position she held longer than any other senator.
She served as president pro tem of the Senate during the 78th Interim Period and was Governor for the Day in 2004. In 2014 she was appointed chair of the Senate Finance Committee, making her the first woman entrusted to chair a budget-writing committee in Texas. In 2019 she was first woman to preside over opening day of the Texas Senate. She was re-elected in 2020 with the most votes any Texas Senate candidate has ever received.
In addition to writing four state budgets, Nelson has a long list of accomplishments that includes legislation establishing the Cancer Research & Prevention Institute of Texas, reforming medical liability, overhauling the foster care system, expanding access to mental health care, returning PE to the school day and affirming the rights of teachers to assign truthful grades.
She has authored over $8 billion in tax relief and has championed over 30 bills to protect victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking.
Her work has been recognized with dozens of awards, including national achievement awards from the American Medical Association, American Cancer Society and GOPAC. She was named NASCAR Mom of the Year and has been honored by Texas Association of Business, Texas Council on Family Violence, CASA, Texas Hospital Association, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, Texas PTA, Texas Retired Teachers Association, the Women’s Health Coalition and many others.
Nelson is a businesswoman and former teacher who served two terms on the State Board of Education before her election to the Senate in 1992. She represents District 12, including portions of Denton and Tarrant counties and is the highest-ranking Republican in the Senate.
She and her husband, J. Michael Nelson, have five children and 12 grandchildren. A complete list of her accomplishments and awards can be found at janenelson.org under the tab “Meet Jane.”
