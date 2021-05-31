Legislation by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, creating new local courts and changing the designation of a specialty court, was folded into HB 3774, the omnibus courts bill, which is on its way to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott.
HB 3774, folding in provisions by Senator Nelson, achieves the following:
• Creates an additional criminal judicial district composed of Tarrant County;
• Creates an additional judicial district in Denton County;
• Created an additional Statutory Probate Court in Denton County;
• Prioritizes family violence cases for the County Criminal Court No. 6 of Tarrant County; and
• Helps retain qualified criminal law magistrates appointed for certain district courts and criminal
county courts at law in Tarrant County.
"As our population grows in North Texas, so does the demand on our courts. This legislation will help ensure access to the judicial system in Denton and Tarrant counties and provides domestic violence victims the specialized attention they need," Nelson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.