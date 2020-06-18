The Lewisville Police Department is already getting a return on its investment into a high-tech camera system.
Tuesday night police arrested 33-year-old Austin Reed Held after he was suspected of stealing a vehicle out of Lewisville on Monday. Police said he then led officers on a pursuit through multiple cities before crashing in Richland Hills.
According to police, one of the city’s new license plate reading cameras alerted officers to a stolen vehicle around 10:30 p.m. near SH 121 Business and Corporate Drive. The vehicle had been reported stolen Monday.
Police said the officer located the vehicle at a nearby gas station and tried to pull the driver over, but he refused and continued driving south on 121 Business into Grapevine.
Lynn O’Donnell, public information officer for the Lewisville Police Department, said more officers responded and tried to get the driver to stop. O’Donnell said the driver kept heading south through Grapevine and Colleyville and into Richland Hills.
“He never reached any high speeds but refused to stop for officers,” O’Donnell said, adding that at one point the driver was seen throwing unknown items out of the vehicle.
O’Donnell said Held eventually crashed his car into a utility pole at the intersection of Holder Street and Hovenkamp Avenue in Richland Hills. Held tried fleeing on foot, but officers caught him, O’Donnell said. Held was taken to a hospital as a precaution but then released. He is in Lewisville jail facing charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading in a vehicle, tampering with evidence and DWI.
O’Donnell said there were no injuries.
Earlier this year the Lewisville Police Department partnered with Flock Safety to install the license plate reading cameras at 12 locations around the city. The cameras will capture license plate numbers, thus allowing officers to search for specific vehicles and license plates.
O’Donnell said the cameras have helped solve other crimes since they went live in April, including at least two other vehicle thefts.
More cameras will be installed this summer as part of the Integrated Camera Utilization (ICU) Program.
Local businesses and neighborhoods can acquire cameras that can be monitored by the police department. Police said this is important because vehicles are used in more than 70 percent of crimes.
“We are always looking for more innovative ways to reduce crime,” said Police Chief Kevin Deaver. “I am excited about our partnership with Flock Safety and the implementation of the ICU Program. The program will give us a tool that we have not previously had to reduce crime and apprehend the perpetrators involved.”
