Free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered by Westside Baptist Church from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 900 West Bellaire Boulevard in Lewisville.

The free Pfizer vaccination will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis under CDC guidelines. Participants will register on site.

“Let’s protect the community, including the homeless and disenfranchised, from COVID-19,” said Senior Pastor Delvin Atchison.

Church leaders said the goal is to provide the vaccine to the underserved community who may not have the option of going to large vaccine distribution hubs.

The Lewisville Fire Department will be on site as well.

For more information about the vaccination, call 972-221-5668 or visit WBCChurch.org. The mission of Westside Baptist Church is to serve God by sharing Christ and loving people.

