This week, the Texas County Agricultural Agents Association (TCAAA) recognized several North Texas county extension agents for their outstanding work in the region and state.
These awards are given annually to agents with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, and represent the high-quality educational programs and services they provide to farmers, ranchers, and the general public.
Zach A. Davis, Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent in Denton County, was recognized in the state Search for Excellence award in Young, Beginning, or Small Farmers/Ranchers programming. His work in new landowner programming focused on a county-wide tour highlighting a variety of agriculture enterprises. Attendees gained knowledge on time commitment of agriculture practices, size of functional farms, and understanding of daily care in multiple species.
Janet Laminack, the Horticulture Extension agent in Denton County, received first place in Communication Awards category for Personal Column. Her column focuses on a variety of local horticultural topics. She is one of four national finalists for personal column with the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.
Marshall Tolleson, Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent in Grayson County, was awarded first place audio program for his podcast ‘Grayson Ag Talk.’ In this series, he publishes short stories covering topics from lawn care to rabbit selection.
Chase T. Brooke, Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent in Collin County, received two first place state communication awards for publication & fact sheet. His publication covered using prescribed fire to manage junipers in Texas, while the fact sheet detailed an introduction to prescribed fire for landowners. Of these, the publication award also advanced as a national finalist with the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.
Elizabeth Rudd, Agriculture & Natural Resources Extension Agent in Dallas County, received an Achievement Award in recognition of her continued service and contributions to Extension.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a part of the Texas A&M University System, and provides continuing education and technical assistance to landowners and residents across Texas. County Extension Agents act as local sources of research based information and have offices that serve all 254 counties in Texas.
For more information or to find your county’s extension agent, please visit counties.agrilife.org.
