The Northern Texas PGA Foundation is continuing its charitable commitment to higher education by announcing its 2020 scholarship recipients.
Forty-four recipients have, or will earn scholarships totaling $417,000, the largest amount ever awarded in a single year by the foundation.
Forty-two high school seniors who will be attending college this fall were awarded $320,000 in scholarships. Each scholarship awarded varied between $5,000 and $20,000. In addition, one student was awarded a “last dollar” full scholarship to the foundation’s partner school, the University of North Texas at Dallas, valued at approximately $92,000.
A scholarship totaling $5,000 will be awarded to one junior golfer via random drawings taking place at the Jerry J. Ransom Pro-Junior-Am in July.
“We are incredibly proud to have awarded a record of $417,000 in scholarships for high school seniors this year," said Mark Harrison, executive director and CEO of the Northern Texas PGA. "We are in trying times for sure, and thanks to the support of so many people who believe in our foundation and our commitment to higher education, it was wonderful to share the great news with these students. With all things considered, they are more deserving than ever this year.”
This year, of the scholarships already awarded, 71 percent were based on financial need, academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement, while 29 percent were awarded based on academic performance, extracurricular activities and community involvement.
Since 1983, the Northern Texas PGA Foundation has awarded $3.19M in college scholarships to more than 550 deserving students.
The Northern Texas PGA Foundation announced its 2020 scholarship recipients:
- AT&T Byron Nelson Scholarship – Taleah Washington – Grand Prairie
- Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship – Marissa Bhavsar – Lewisville
- Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship – Sydney McConnell – Tyler
- Ben Hogan Foundation Scholarship – Knox Wagoner – Dallas
- Birdies for Kids Scholarship – Daniela Rodriguez – Dallas
- Briggs Berry Heart of a Lion Scholarship – Logan Eagle – Granbury
- Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship – Jordan Davis – Allen
- Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship – Stephanie Lee – Southlake
- Cameron McCormick Golf Scholarship – Gabriella Tomanka – Grapevine
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Tim Fields – Dallas
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Lupita Guillien-Salinas – Dallas
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Marcela Landin – Dallas
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Jacqueline Miranda – Dallas
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Marysol Ortega – Dallas
- Deloitte / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Josue Rosa – Dallas
- Ewing Automotive Scholarship – Allee Mainord – Stephenville
- Evelyn and Frank Borgsmiller Scholarship – Jovana Lara – Dallas
- Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Carson Cusick – Allen
- Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Garrett Hess – Gainesville
- Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Mitchell Hudgens – Lubbock
- Holly & Doug Brooks Family Foundation Scholarship – Malini Prasad – Frisco
- I AM a Golfer Foundation Scholarship – Drazell Washington – Dallas
- Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Orlando (Javie) Cerda – Fort Worth
- Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Jaimee Copeland – Crowley
- Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – William Leslie – Diana
- Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Dawson Pruitt – Canton
- Jerry J. Ransom Scholarship – Taylor Saltzman – Ponder
- Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Rebeca Altamirano – Dallas
- Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Jassiel Lorea – Dallas
- Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Leikiys Palacios – Dallas
- Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Scholarship – Jesus Rodriguez – Dallas
- Mac Spikes PGA Member Scholarship – MacKenzie Kenney – Hickory Creek
- O’Brien Architects Scholarship – Jeremy Zhang – Plano
- Randy Smith Scholarship – Matthew Hanson – Longview
- Rob Norland Scholarship – Kennedy Smith – Frisco
- Ronny Glanton / Dallas District Golf Association Scholarship – Coby Montalbano – Frisco
- Royal Oaks Country Club / Nicholas Stafford Scholarship – Campbell Collins – Dallas
- Scottie Scheffler / RSM Birdies Fore Love Scholarship – Courtney Kang – Dallas
- Scottie Scheffler / RSM Birdies Fore Love Scholarship – Matthew Willner – Frisco
- Sherrill Park / Two Dads & a Coach Scholarship – Trinity Malott – Stephenville
- The Ratliff Group Scholarship – Jessica Aguirre – Colleyville
- UNT Dallas / NTPGA Fairway to Success Scholarship – Ruth Leija – Dallas
- West Texas Legends Scholarship honoring S.A. Smith, Hart Warren, Jay McClure and Sherwin Cox – Aspen Escamilla – Stephenville
For more information about the Northern Texas PGA Foundation Scholarship Program or for additional information about our 2020 recipients, contact Casey Rayburn at crayburn@ntpga.com or Avery Lee at alee@ntpga.com, or visit foundation.ntpga.com.
