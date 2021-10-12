Proposed changes to a city ordinance will make laws around special events more flexible throughout the city of Lewisville.
Neighborhood Inspection Director Chris McGinn and Community Relations Manager James Kunke presented to the City Council key changes they planned to make to the Special Events Ordinance.
The new ordinance designates four event zones including Old Town, the Castle Hills Community District, the Bill Weaver Arena and the Mall District.
Kunke said designating the Castle Hills Community District as an event zone would help the annexed Castle Hills keep residents’ events that run year round.
“One of the concerns we heard from castle hills residents during the annexation education committee is that they wanted to make sure their current events were protected,” Kunke said. “Under the current ordinance, as it’s drafted now, would make some of these events illegal.”
Of their events, the Freedom Fest, their spring concert and Turkey Trot will be subject to permit.
Designating Castle Hills as an event zone would also allow the city to use the district to host events.
Designating the Bill Weaver Arena as an event zone would allow the facility to be used as rental space between rodeo events.
McGinn said neighborhood services redrew the boundaries of Old Town to remove residential areas and include public spaces that would be more conducive to a large event.
A maximum of two events each year will be allowed outside of the event zones.
Additionally, the ordinance shortened the frequency of special events from requiring a 180-day gap between events to a 90-day gap.
McGinn said increasing the frequency of events would allow private companies to begin hosting special events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.