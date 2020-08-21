The Lewisville City Council approved on Monday the preliminary budget and rescheduled the approval and hearings for the budget and tax rate to late September.
The proposed tax rate is $0.443301 per $100 valuation, the same as this year’s rate.
The public hearing and approval of the budget is scheduled for Sept. 21, and the public hearing for a tax rate and adoption of the tax rate is scheduled for Sept. 25. Approval of the budget and tax rate was delayed due to obstacles presented by COVID-19.
“We really just don’t know what’s in our future as far as revenues,” City Manager Donna Barron said. “Massive government support has clearly kept many businesses afloat and contributed to the surprisingly brisk early revival of the economy, but unless the support continues, it’s hard to imagine the recovery will move forward with an unbroken line. That’s what we have prepared for. While our revenue is not down, we planned for a 13-percent decrease in sales tax, which will affect the general fund.”
The general fund underwent major changes as the pandemic grew, and the city of Lewisville addressed areas that they felt would save money while not compromising customers and the overall image of the city.
Barron said the general fund took an overall revenue reduction of $7.3 million. The city in turn reduced operational hours of facilities like the library, saving $181,000 and Thrive Aquatic Facility. They also reduced services in areas like the Fred Herring Recreation Center, where it plans to convert the building into a rental facility. The conversion will save an estimated $86,000. Festivals and programs like the Rocktober festival and neighborhood grants were also eliminated from the city’s general fund.
“This one, I think is most painful in some ways,” Barron said. “These in some ways have been really successful in helping individuals in certain neighborhoods to invest in the image of their properties.”
Further savings for the general fund include a 10-percent cut in all departments where revenue is lower. These cuts are supposed to hold little impact to residents and the city’s image. Lewisville also plans to invest more in city infrastructure to avoid further deterioration of roads and buildings.
“You cannot cut parks maintenance workers and still maintain the look of your city with your medians and parks, so we try to balance the cuts with those needs,” Barron said. “One of the goals that the council has had for years is to invest in our infrastructure, so we have been able to get $3 million in your base to continue working on our streets, sidewalks and alley investment.”
