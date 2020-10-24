Lewisville officials updated the City Council on capital improvement projects planned, in design and under construction during Monday’s meeting.
Among the projects discussed were numerous parks related items. Parks and Recreation Director Stacy Anaya said there are three parks projects under construction.
The Garden Ridge Trail project is closing in on its Oct. 31 completion date. Anaya said crews are working through the final street markings along Garden Ridge and FM 407.
The kayak launch at Hebron Parkway and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, is 90% complete, she said, with the pier installed. The final items waiting for completion are the installation of trees and medians.
The final project under construction is the Thrive Nature Park. Anaya said work is 65-70% complete. Anaya added that work to connect the mid-block crossing with the Thrive parking lot began on Oct. 5, and the project has a Nov. 30 completion date.
The Vista Ridge Park plan is expected to be presented to the council on Dec. 21. Anaya said this project is a “revisioning” of the sports complex and amphitheater. She added plans have been presented to the Parks Board.
Anaya said plans for the Hendrick House are to be presented to the council in November for a phased approach to improvements, including landscaping and to the outdoor event area. She said that project will reinvigorate the area.
Designs of improvements to wayfinding and park signage are 90% complete, and prototypes were placed at LL Woods Park and Garden Ridge Trail in September.
“People need to know how to use the trail system to get to where they want to go,” she said, adding the location of the signs is the next step.
Anaya said the city is working with Halff Associates on the Lake Park master plan, specifically the day use and RV campground. She added the city is considering an expansion to the contract to update the commercial/marina area of Lake Park.
The city will hold a stakeholder meeting in November 2021, and the project is earmarked for fiscal year 2022.
Projects in design include the Valley Ridge Trail from College to Mill Street. Anaya said this is the only part of the DCTA A-Train rail trail that needs to be completed so riders can take the train from Lewisville to Denton without riding on a street. Construction documents are 100% complete, and the city is waiting on DCTA documents and funding sources.
The construction timeline is nine to 12 months.
The Herring Recreation Center remodel will include improvements to classrooms and administrative offices for the Parks Department. Anaya said the city is looking to begin construction in August 2021.
David Salmon, city engineer, said Lewisville has numerous street projects under development or in construction.
Salmon said design on the Corporate Drive projects, segments 2-5, is 90% complete, and the city is working through right-of-way and easements. Salmon reported the project had a $26 million construction budget but reported a $49 million shortfall. He said $16 million of that would be funding by Denton County and grant funds, and $3 million from Segment 6, leaving $4 million unfunded. Salmon estimates construction to begin next summer.
Design work on Corporate Drive and Windhaven Parkway is complete, and Salmon expects the project to bid this winter, with construction beginning in fall of 2021.
Lewisville’s Public Services Director Keith Marvin said the city earmarked $3 million for capital improvement projects plans, with the majority of those funds going toward sidewalk ADA repairs ($971,000) and $1 million for seal crack repairs and lift low areas in pavement.
Marvin added that there is $1.9 million remaining in funds from the 2019-20 budget to be used for 2020-21 projects.
