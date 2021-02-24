Wednesday, State Rep. Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) filed House Bill HB 2185, also known as the Truth in Medicine Act, to allow accurate, truthful speech between pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers about drugs approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for "off-label uses."
Approximately 20 percent of prescriptions nationwide are written for "off-label uses." This applies to an FDA-approved drug that is prescribed for a patient population, dosage, or purpose for other than what it was approved. After receiving approval from the FDA, additional uses are often found for medications. However, the FDA's approval process is long and expensive, keeping these treatments a secret for years when they could – and should – be readily available today.
"As our Nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to cut bureaucratic red-tape and allow medical innovation has never been more evident," said Parker upon filing. “America is home to the brightest doctors in the world and provides unparalleled opportunities for innovation in every industry. For far too long, the FDA has silenced pharmaceutical manufacturers and restricted their ability to inform physicians of new treatment options, many of which could save lives."
The FDA continues to censor healthcare treatments by levying criminal penalties against drug companies and physicians. According to Parker, "The Truth in Medicine Act has never been more important. James Madison once claimed, 'The advancement and diffusion of knowledge is the only guardian of true liberty.' Patients and their providers have the right to know about effective treatment options. Texas must remind the federal government how such innovation is possible and combat unjust, federal actions that stifle a patient's care."
Parker represents Texas House District 63, the southwestern portion of Denton County. As a proven leader in the Texas Legislature, Parker is focusing his efforts on promoting fiscally responsible government spending, job creation, preserving election integrity and making Texas a hub for technological innovation and enterprise, according to a press release.
Parker will also continue his work and advocacy for the protection of children, advancing medical freedom, combating human trafficking, and has previously been highly recognized for his legislative successes related to abuse prevention, ending teenage homelessness, and increasing public safety. Representative Parker serves as vice chairman of the House Committee on Pensions, Investments, and Financial Services and as a member of the House Committee on Higher Education.
