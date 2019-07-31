Delia Parker-Mims has announced her candidacy for Denton County Commissioner for Precinct 3.

Parker-Mims is a Denton county resident of 25 years and a wife and mother of two. She is an attorney who has worked for individuals, families and business groups in Denton. Through her service at Legal Aid of Northwest Texas, Delia developed a passion for juvenile justice reform, improved mental health resources and affordable housing, according to a press release.

“We need a county commission that thinks big," Parker-Mims said. "We can do more than just roads and bridges. As an attorney trained in economics, I believe access to equal opportunity makes families stronger and communities safer. I also believe that easier access to voting is

 how democracy works best. I will fight for our seat at the table because smart progressive leadership matters for your family and our democracy.”

At 6 p.m. Aug. 9 Parker-Mims will launch her campaign and announce her candidacy for Denton County Commissioners Court Precinct 3. Supporters and campaign staff will join her to celebrate shared goals of fair elections, juvenile justice reform, improved mental health resources and affordable housing. The event will take place at El Fenix Mexican Restaurant in Lewisville.

Learn more at VoteDeliaParkerMims.com and follow @delia_mims.

