Rising water levels on Lewisville Lake are forcing the temporary closure of Lewisville Lake Park to vehicle traffic and the public boat ramps.
This temporary closure takes effect immediately. With more rain in the forecast, the lake level is expected to continue rising, so this closure might extend through the Memorial Day holiday.
Water is already covering some roads and trails making them impassable and posing a safety concern.
The campgrounds, fishing barge, and Lake Park Golf Course remain open for public use, and pedestrians are still allowed to walk around the park and fish off the shore. The disc golf course is partially opened.
Visitors who come to Lake Park can park their vehicles in any lot, but the spots closest to the park entrance are located in the north lot of Bob Wiseman Soccer Complex on Turtle Trail, between Sandy Beach Road and Lake Park Road. There also will be some parking spaces along Sandy Beach Road. Visitors are reminded that parking may be limited due to scheduled sporting events.
Anyone walking around the park should remember that floodwaters have changed the conditions of the shoreline and have submerged some objects such as picnic tables, signs, and other structures. Caution is urged when walking around, and visitors are encouraged to wear a life jacket when walking along the shore.
Lewisville Parks and Recreation Department will post routine updates on lake conditions on its Twitter and Facebook social media accounts, and on playlewisville.com.
