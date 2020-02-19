Tuesday night Lewisville police officers arrested 18-year-old Guadalupe Buenaventura in connection to Monday stabbing on Winston Drive.
Buenaventura faces one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The victim remains hospitalized.
"Our criminal investigations division, patrol division and street crimes unit worked diligently to identify the suspect and arrest him as quickly as possible," a release from the Lewisville Police Department stated. "Thank you to everyone who submitted tips and information regarding this case."
The investigation is continuing and no other details are available at this time, the release stated.
