Yaser Abdel Said, who authorities believe fatally shot his two teenage daughters in 2008 and had been on the run ever since, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI’s Dallas Field Office in the Denton County town of Justin.
FBI officials said that on Jan. 1, 2008, Said, who at the time lived in Lewisville, convinced his daughters Amina, 18, and Sarah, 17, to let him take them to get something to eat. But officials said he instead drove them to a hotel in Irving, where he fatally shot both of them in his taxi.
A nationwide hunt for Said began following the shooting.
“Since that night, the members of the Irving Police Department and our partners with the Dallas FBI have tirelessly pursued justice for Amina and Sarah,” said Irving Police Chief Jeff Spivey. “Even after 12 years of frustration and dead ends, the pursuit for their killer never ceased. Today’s arrest of their father, Yaser Said, brings us closer to ensuring justice is served on their behalf.”
Amina and Sarah were students at Lewisville High School.
Following the shooting, a former co-worker of the teens and their mother said their mother had briefly taken the girls to safety after Yaser Said had made threats against them but that they returned to the house after Yaser Said agreed to get counseling.
In April of 2008 Irving Police released audio of a 911 call in which one of the girls could be heard screaming, “My father shot me.”
On Aug. 21, 2008, a federal unlawful flight to avoid prosecution warrant was issued for Yaser Said by the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas.
Yaser Said had been on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list since Dec. 4, 2014.
The television show “America’s Most Wanted” and other local and national programs featured Said multiple times since the homicides, and a film called “The Price of Honor” came out in 2014 that provided accounts of the family’s history, including the suggestion that Yaser Said, a native of Egypt, was angry because his daughters were dating American boys.
Officials said Yaser Said was taken into federal custody Wednesday but would soon be transferred to Dallas County.
The search for Yaser Said was coordinated by the FBI’s Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force, which is composed of FBI special agents and officers from the Carrollton, Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie and Irving Police Departments and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
“The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force has worked tirelessly to find Yaser Abdel Said. These experienced investigators never gave up on their quest to find him and pledged to never forget the young victims in this case,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “Said was placed on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List nearly six years ago for the heinous act he committed against his daughters. His capture and arrest bring us one step closer to justice for Amina and Sarah. We want to thank our partners at the Irving Police Department for working with us to apprehend this dangerous individual.”
This story contains reporting from Star Local Media archives.
