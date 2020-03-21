The Lewisville Police Department has taken measures to protect the health of the community and the staff.
According to a press release issued by the department, officers will continue to patrol and respond to public safety calls. But there are several changes that went into effect Wednesday.
The police department lobby will be closed to the public. Individuals can still make open records requests online. Accident report request forms are also available online and can be mailed, along with a check for any fees, to the department.
The jail lobby remains open.
Property and evidence will only return essential property to the public by appointment only.
All offense reports will be filed online or by phone, unless they are in progress and public safety is at risk.
Previously announced changes will remain in effect during this time. Officers will continue to respond to calls involving public safety. Public safety communications staff will ask standardized health screening questions to determine if there is a risk of disease spread.
Anyone reporting a property crime, or a crime that is not in progress, will be asked to do so online. Victims can attach pictures documenting the crime.
Officers will only respond to crashes that have injuries or road blockage. Reports will only be generated for injury crashes. Officers will assist parties with the exchange of required information.
All community meetings and gatherings, including car seat safety inspections, facility tours and Cones with Cops, are canceled.
Fingerprint services are suspended until further notice.
“We recognize these changes pose an inconvenience to our community,” the department said in a press release. “As the COVID-19 outbreak evolves, we will continue to take proactive measures in the best interest of our community and team. We invite you to follow our social media pages for any updates regarding our operations. You can also go to the city of Lewisville’s website. Thank you for your understanding and support as we all navigate through these uncertain times together and work as one to keep everyone safe.”
