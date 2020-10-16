Lewisville police arrested a Dallas woman who is suspected of stealing jewelry from a local retirement community.
Police arrested Laketa Rochelle Calhoun, 47, and charged her with exploitation of the elderly after authorities say she stole jewelry from a woman’s room at Discovery Village at Castle Hills in Lewisville.
Matt Martucci, a spokesman for the Lewisville Police Department, said the retirement community hired a company to come in and perform COVID-19 tests for its residents on Oct. 8.
Martucci said the company had completed the testing by the afternoon, but he said Calhoun returned to the facility that night and told a resident that she needed to collect her urine sample to complete the COVID-19 test.
The woman noticed that some of her jewelry was missing when she returned from the restroom, Martucci said, and her grandson urged her to file a police report.
Friday, Calhoun was arrested by Addison police and taken to the Carrollton Jail on a theft warrant out of Garland.
“Lewisville detectives interviewed her, and she gave a confession of the burglary at Discovery Village,” Martucci said.
He said for now Lewisville PD only has one charge against Calhoun, but he said more could be coming after police determine the value of the jewelry that was taken, as well as the charges filed by Garland PD.
Martucci said there was no jewelry on Calhoun at the time of the arrest. He said Lewisville officers were able to recover the stolen jewelry.
Garland police indicated the crime looked similar to a case they are working.
Felicia Jones, public information officer for the Garland Police Department, said a victim told police that Calhoun came to her house, per a doctor’s request, and asked for a urine sample.
“As the victim entered the restroom, Calhoun used her absence as an opportunity to take advantage of her and steal her jewelry from her bedroom. The victim did not notice the missing property until the following day,” Jones said. “Calhoun was identified on a later date as she returned to the property. Upon further investigation, detectives learned that Calhoun had pawned the victim’s jewelry.”
A warrant was obtained for Calhoun's arrest.
