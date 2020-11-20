The city of Lewisville is making minor changes as numbers of COVID-19 cases in Lewisville and Denton County continue to rise.
Changes, which went into effect Friday, affect Thrive, the Lewisville Public Library and the Parks and Recreation Department.
Thrive will be open to members only, and no day passes will be sold. No contact sports, like basketball, will be played at the facility. Families can reserve a basketball hoop for an hour at a time. Masks or face-coverings are required in all areas, except in the water.
The Lewisville Public Library will continue to offer “come and browse.” The HIVE makerspace is now available by appointment only for one two-hour period per cardholder per day.
Only one person may use The HIVE at a time, regardless of what piece of equipment they plan to use.
For the Parks and Recreation Department, there will be no new rentals at the Glenmore Savage Community Room or Hedrick House. But existing reservations will be honored with capacity limits.
“If COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and hit the state standard for hospitalization rates, then all city facilities will go to an appointment only structure,” the city stated. “The city is dedicated to providing quality service to its residents and to protecting the health and safety of anyone who comes to a City facility as best possible.”
The city’s Office of Emergency Management (OEM) is in constant contact with Denton County health officials to get the latest COVID-19 numbers. OEM also is in contact with city management to determine if/when any further operational changes will be necessary, the city stated.
“Should any further operational changes be made, the city will alert residents through its social media channels and local media partners,” the city stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.