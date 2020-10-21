LPD vehicle
Lewisville police are investigating presumed human remains that were discovered Tuesday in an empty field off Business 121.

Police were called to the 2300 block of E. Business 121 around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a geologist made the initial discovery, said Matt Martucci, Lewisville police spokesman.

Martucci said the geologist discovered a skull and two other bones.

“The police went out and did a half-mile search in the area,” Martucci said. “Those were the only bones found.”

Martucci said the area the bones were discovered is heavily wooded with no development or trails. He said it’s part of the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning area property.

Martucci said the Tarrant County medical examiner secured the bones and took them to the lab to perform more tests.

"The ME's office believes these are the bones of one person who was in their late 40s but could not determine if it is a male or female," he said.

He said the medical examiner's office estimates the bones have been in that field for three years, maybe a little longer.

He said the department looked to see if there are any missing persons in LPD’s system, but he said there are none.

In the meantime officers will wait on more updates from the medical examiner. Martucci said it could take two months to complete all of the forensic tests to determine gender and possible cause of death.

