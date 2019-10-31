Prototype:IT, one of the largest managed service providers in the DFW area, has announced plans to relocate their headquarters office from its current Flower Mound location to Lewisville.
The firm has acquired a former Lewisville School District administration building, located at 400 Main Street in Lewisville, and plans to completely renovate the building’s interior and exterior.
“Our new corporate office location will allow us to accommodate the continued growth of both our customer base and employee team”, said Doug Oppenheimer, CEO and Founder of Prototype:IT. “In addition, we’ll be able to provide more local employment opportunities, create a unique work environment for our employees, and bring new events and energy to our neighboring city of Lewisville.”
The renovated 23,000-square-foot office will feature energetic workspaces, increased conferencing space and state-of the art lab environments for the research and implementation of best-in-class technology solutions.
The company’s plans for relocation were further discussed by Richard Crooks, COO of Prototype:IT.
“In 2020, Prototype IT will be celebrating our 15th anniversary of providing Managed IT services to corporate companies in North America," Crooks said. "This move to our new corporate office will not only provide a new home to our employees but will also allow us to meet our growth needs while continuing to provide exceptional service to our customers.”
Crooks also confirmed that the relocation is targeted for early 2020.
