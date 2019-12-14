The city of Lewisville is seeking public comment on the on the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) 2018-2019 Program Year.
CDBG uses federal funds for housing, community development and social service programs for low-to-moderate income residents. The report addresses programs administered by community agencies as well as the City.
The CAPER document is available for review now through 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at the Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W Main Street, Neighborhood Services Department, at City Hall, 2nd floor, West Wing, 151 W. Church Street, and online at cityoflewisville.com/housing.
To comment on the report, or for questions, contact Jamey Kirby by phone at 97-219-3780 or by email at jkirby@cityoflewisville.com.
North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup returns for sixth year
Lewisville is participating in the 6th annual North Texas Holiday Grease Roundup, which is running now through Jan. 6.
Lewisville residents can bring their used holiday cooking oil and grease to the Steven L. Bacchus Public Services Center, 1100 N. Kealy Avenue, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8-11 a.m. on Friday.
Fried turkeys, buttery foods, and gravy can be hard on pipes and sewer systems. When fats, oils, and grease are washed down the drain, they stick to the inside of pipes, hardening and building up until they cause clogs and sewer backups. This can cause sewage to overflow into homes, streets, and local waterways. Whether the repairs are in a home or in the street, it can be costly and inconvenient.
The collection not only protects pipes, it also diverts a valuable resource from being wasted in landfills. The used cooking oil and grease collected during this event will be used to create biodiesel, or turned into biogas for energy production.
Visit ceasethegreasentx.com for more information.
