Lewisville roundup
The Community Grants Division will hold a second public hearing to gather public input on neighborhood needs, social service priorities, and affordable housing issues at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom virtual meeting.
This year, the City of Lewisville will receive approximately $768,000 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that must be used primarily to assist low-to-moderate income residents and areas.
The CDBG Advisory Committee is tasked by City Council to set priorities and select projects to be funded with CDBG grants. Past projects have included homebuyer grants, street and sidewalk replacements, and park improvements, as well as social services for healthcare, seniors, victims of abuse, youth development, and others.
The Advisory Committee also recommends additional funding from the City Social Service Agency Fund for programs and services delivered by non-profit organizations. The city relies on the comments and suggestions from the public and from community organizations to understand community needs and decide how to best use these grants funds.
Comments received during this public meeting will be considered in how CDBG funds are spent for the upcoming year.
Meeting connection information and updates can be found on the CDBG page on cityoflewisville.com.
Yard of the Month nominations
Keep Lewisville Beautiful (KLB) is currently seeking nominations for Holiday Yard of the Month. KLB will be judging decorated residential yards in the following categories: Most Beautiful, Most Creative, Best of Season, Best Musical Show.
Nominations are being accepted from now through Dec. 16. A photo submission is required for all nominations, and addresses must be within the City limits of Lewisville and/or Castle Hills. Voting will take place Dec. 18 through Dec. 21.
A self-guided Lewisville Lights tour will be posted on the KLB website and social media accounts on Dec. 16, so everyone can check out the amazing displays that Lewisville has to offer. Photos and the list can be viewed at facebook.com/keeplewisvillebeautiful.
All winners will be announced by Dec. 23, on KLB social media accounts. Winners will receive a yard sign and will be featured on the KLB website. For more info about this program, please visit the KLB Holiday Yard of the Month page on keeplewisvillebeautiful.org.
Keep Lewisville Beautiful, the number one environmental organization in Lewisville, is committed to engaging Lewisville residents through service and education to enhance their community environment. For more information, call 972-538-5949 or visit keeplewisvillebeautiful.org.
Visual Art League show
The Visual Art League of Lewisville will present its first judged members' show of 2021, World Cultures, from Jan. 9 to Feb. 6 at the MCL Grand Theater Gallery, 100 N. Charles St. in Lewisville.
Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and is open to the public, but masks are required.
Go to visualartleague.org
